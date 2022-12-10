SATURDAY - final sale at Highland Ice Arena 9:30 to 4:30pm

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Photos by Dan Hall

Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline, WA is closed. 

We are having a clearance sale on Saturday, 12/10 from 9:30am to 4:30pm

Hockey stuff is 75% off, figure skating accessories are 50% off. Other items are “make an offer”. 

There are plenty of tables, furniture and fixtures, a large safe, retro China, decorations, filing cabinets, etc.
18005 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

And it's the last chance to say goodbye to this community institution.



