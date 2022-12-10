SATURDAY - final sale at Highland Ice Arena 9:30 to 4:30pm

Photos by Dan Hall

Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline, WA is closed.





We are having a clearance sale on Saturday, 12/10 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.





Hockey stuff is 75% off, figure skating accessories are 50% off. Other items are “make an offer”.







18005 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



And it's the last chance to say goodbye to this community institution. There are plenty of tables, furniture and fixtures, a large safe, retro China, decorations, filing cabinets, etc.












