Reminder: Scrooge’s Christmas this weekend in the SCC Theater
Saturday, December 17, 2022
This production is a partnership between and the College Continuing Education program and Dandylyon and is appropriate for all ages!
Actress Guneet Kaur shares, "Sometimes the dreams that you don't even dare to dream come true! Scrooge's Christmas is that for me. As an immigrant person of color, I never imagined playing Mrs. Fezziwig and the Niece in this beautiful adaptation of the original A Christmas Carol. But I have been welcomed, included, celebrated, and empowered like everyone else in the group. We're not just telling a story of love, compassion, and hope, we're living it behind the scenes as well."
Scrooge's Christmas performances are
- Saturday, December 17th 3pm;
- Saturday, December 17th 7pm; and
- Sunday, December 18th 3pm.
Skip the lines! Arrive up to 1 hour before the show and enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions and get your seat before the crowd.
Early Entry- Reduced Admission: $15
- For students, children under 18, seniors, active military, and veterans. Skip the lines! Arrive up to 1 hour before the show and enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions, and get your seat before the crowd.
- Enjoy the atmosphere! Arrive up to 30 minutes before the show to enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions, and get your seat.
- For students, children under 18, seniors, active military, and veterans. Enjoy the atmosphere! Arrive up to 30 minutes before the show to enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions, and get your seat.
