Reminder: Scrooge’s Christmas this weekend in the SCC Theater

Come see Dandylyon Drama’s community production of Scrooge’s Christmas this weekend!





This production is a partnership between and the College Continuing Education program and Dandylyon and is appropriate for all ages!

Saturday, December 17th 3pm;

Saturday, December 17th 7pm; and

Sunday, December 18th 3pm.

Skip the lines! Arrive up to 1 hour before the show and enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions and get your seat before the crowd.



Early Entry- Reduced Admission: $15

For students, children under 18, seniors, active military, and veterans. Skip the lines! Arrive up to 1 hour before the show and enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions, and get your seat before the crowd. General Admission: $15

Enjoy the atmosphere! Arrive up to 30 minutes before the show to enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions, and get your seat. General Admission: $10

For students, children under 18, seniors, active military, and veterans. Enjoy the atmosphere! Arrive up to 30 minutes before the show to enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, concessions, and get your seat. For tickets or more information about Dandylyon Drama's Community Theatre Productions, visit







Early Entry- Reduced Admission: $15General Admission: $15General Admission: $10For tickets or more information about Dandylyon Drama's Community Theatre Productions, visit www.dandylyondrama.org/events

Actress Guneet Kaur shares, "Sometimes the dreams that you don't even dare to dream come true! Scrooge's Christmas is that for me. As an immigrant person of color, I never imagined playing Mrs. Fezziwig and the Niece in this beautiful adaptation of the original A Christmas Carol. But I have been welcomed, included, celebrated, and empowered like everyone else in the group. We're not just telling a story of love, compassion, and hope, we're living it behind the scenes as well."Scrooge's Christmas performances are