North City Tree Lighting with giant tree and photos with Santa

Santa arrived as scheduled to headline the 23rd annual North City Tree Lighting, held outside Les Schwab at NE 180th Street and 15th Avenue NE in North City Saturday December 3, 2022 starting at 6:30pm.





After all, Santa is definitely a Senior Citizen There were carols, hot coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies served up by the Senior Center and the North City Business District.





Santa lights the tree And then the special moment when Santa flipped the giant switch and magically lit the Christmas tree.





Possibly the highest point in Shoreline "We at North City Water District look forward to this special moment every year—when hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree suddenly light up the night sky, way up on top of our 3.7 million gallon reservoir."





Lined up to see Santa and get photos Families lined up so the children could talk to Santa and get their photo taken to save the moment.





Christmas joy It was well worth the wait!





--All photos by Steven H. Robinson











