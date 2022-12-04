In the Garden Now: Something Blue..... For the Garden

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Blue Bean Shrub
Article and photo by Victoria Gilleland

If you like exotic plants you just might enjoy having one of these unusual shrubs in your garden. 

Our Blue Bean Shrub, also known as Blue Sausage Shrub, has produced dozens of striking clusters of 4-5" long fruitlets again this fall. That bright blue color truly stands out in the garden.

Our shrub is 20+ years old and growing in mostly shade. It's around 18' high and 16' wide. It's a big guy and would be even larger if we hadn't pruned it.

The bluish foliage is a bonus we enjoy in a sea of green. Flowers are pale yellow green and not that noticeable.

Blue Bean Shrub is a unique plant that adds unexpected color to the garden. If you have the garden space and like unusual plants consider this one!



