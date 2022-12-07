Free workshop Wednesday for teens and tweens: Make Paper Quilling Earrings
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
at the Lake Forest Park Library
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
from 3:00pm – 4:00pm
Learn how to bend, pinch, fold and mold paper strips into shapes to construct and customized paper quilling earrings with ArtMaranth Mobile School.
Make them as a holiday gift or for yourself! All supplies provided.
Ages 10 and older.
Register here.
Contact: Katie
Telephone: 206-362-8860
Email: kmboyes@kcls.org
The Lake Forest Park Library is on the lower lobby at Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
0 comments:
Post a Comment