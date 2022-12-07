Free workshop Wednesday for teens and tweens: Make Paper Quilling Earrings

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Paper quilling
Paper Quilling Earrings 
at the Lake Forest Park Library
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 
from 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Learn how to bend, pinch, fold and mold paper strips into shapes to construct and customized paper quilling earrings with ArtMaranth Mobile School. 

Make them as a holiday gift or for yourself! All supplies provided.

Ages 10 and older. 

Register here.

Contact: Katie
Telephone: 206-362-8860
Email: kmboyes@kcls.org

The Lake Forest Park Library is on the lower lobby at Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. 



