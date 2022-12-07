Free workshop Wednesday for teens and tweens: Make Paper Quilling Earrings

Paper quilling Paper Quilling Earrings Paper Quilling Earrings

at the Lake Forest Park Library

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

from 3:00pm – 4:00pm





Learn how to bend, pinch, fold and mold paper strips into shapes to construct and customized paper quilling earrings with ArtMaranth Mobile School.





Make them as a holiday gift or for yourself! All supplies provided.





Ages 10 and older.









Contact: Katie

Telephone: 206-362-8860



The Lake Forest Park Library is on the lower lobby at Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. Email: kmboyes@kcls.org













