Flags at half-staff 12/6/22 (Officer Jordan Jackson)
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
|Jordan Jackson, Bellevue officer
killed in the line of duty
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on December 6th, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue at 1:00pm.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
