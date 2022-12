Flags at half-staff 12/6/22 (Officer Jordan Jackson)

Jordan Jackson, Bellevue officer

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson, 34, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Officer Jackson died in the line of duty on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.A memorial service will take place on December 6th, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue at 1:00pm.Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.