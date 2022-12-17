Five weeks of nighttime construction along 5th NE for Sound Transit work

Starting as early as Monday, December 19, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work inside the guideway along 5th Ave NE between NE 182nd Ct. and NE 185th St.





These work activities are for building noise and retaining walls that are necessary to keep the project on schedule. This work is a part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.



Residents can expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night, such as a crane, forklift, manlifts, light plants and various hand tools. Work will involve noise, not much louder than freeway noise, to adjacent neighbors.





This night work will consist of five (5) weeks to complete this task. Installation of noise and retaining walls is weather dependent. If the work becomes delayed, a new flyer will be provided to residents.



Work hours will be 6pm to 4am the following morning for the dates below.

Week 1: Monday, Dec. 19 - Friday, Dec. 23

Week 2: Tuesday, Dec. 27 - Friday, Dec. 30

Week 3: Tuesday, Jan. 3 - Saturday, Jan. 7

Week 4: Monday, Jan. 9 - Saturday, Jan.14

Week 5: Monday, Jan. 16 - Saturday, Jan. 21





