Fire department gives toys and gift cards to 1352 children and youth

Toys for the littlest ones After a scare when the fire department had not been able to collect enough toys for all the children in need in Shoreline Public Schools, the community responded.





These are very popular From Shoreline Fire:

This definitely wouldn’t happen without your hearts to help others!





Volunteers checking last minute details Thanks to all those that volunteered throughout this season to make this happen!





Special thanks to our partners - Dale Turner YMCA, Shoreline PTA Council 6.12, local Shoreline PTAs, LFP Rotary, City of Shoreline City Hall!! And to our local businesses - Frank Lumber and Hardware, Employees of Costco and Fred Meyer who helped bridge the gap financially!



All photos courtesy Shoreline Fire













Last week our community stepped up to our plea! We were able to help parents and caregivers pick out gifts for 1352 total children!