Fire department gives toys and gift cards to 1352 children and youth
Thursday, December 15, 2022
|Toys for the littlest ones
Last week our community stepped up to our plea! We were able to help parents and caregivers pick out gifts for 1352 total children!
This definitely wouldn’t happen without your hearts to help others!
|Volunteers checking last minute details
Special thanks to our partners - Dale Turner YMCA, Shoreline PTA Council 6.12, local Shoreline PTAs, LFP Rotary, City of Shoreline City Hall!! And to our local businesses - Frank Lumber and Hardware, Employees of Costco and Fred Meyer who helped bridge the gap financially!
All photos courtesy Shoreline Fire
