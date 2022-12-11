Firdale Winterfest Saturday December 17, 2022

Local craft vendors will show off their creations, which range from pottery to hand-blown glass to floral arrangements, plus many more! Festive live music will provide entertainment while you enjoy a warm beverage or dinner from one of the four food trucks.



A key objective of the Reimagining project is to raise awareness of how residents can use their streets and public spaces in ways that promote community togetherness and support economic development at the neighborhood level.



Park in the Firdale Village Shopping Plaza, located at 9600 Firdale Ave, during the event.







Winterfest is a community-led pilot project, implemented in partnership with the City of Edmonds as part of the Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project.