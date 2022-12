There was a brief snowfall Saturday morning. It was a strange, dark morning. I kept waiting for the sun to come up but it was still dark at noon. There was pale, gray light and finally some feeble rays of sun.





The snow was just enough to speckle the grass and then it stopped.





WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse says "we are in for a cold week ahead with below freezing temps until at least Thursday night.





"There are opportunities for snow on Tuesday and Thursday, and maybe a little on Sunday evening, Most likely it will be just a dusting unless a convergence zone fires up - then maybe 4 inches."





--Diane Hettrick