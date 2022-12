2022 NUHSA Human Services Awards

In late 2021, city leadership began collaborating to pursue a dual-tracked mission of expanding the North Sound RADAR program and creating a mental health triage center that would serve North King County. In November, the City Councils of these 5 cities adopted a partner agreement to form this new Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR) , which will begin formal operations in early 2023 and be jointly governed and funded by the partner cities with additional funding from King County and the State of Washington. The RCR Agency will have ten Mental Health Professional Community Responders, which will enhance public health, safety and emergency response services, including crisis response awareness, support and resource referral for community members experiencing behavioral health issues across the five-city region.NUHSA’s Annual Human Services Awards have been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008. NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville. Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.For more information, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.