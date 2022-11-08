Water over I-5 on Monday

I-5 northbound at Mercer. WSDOT webcam

After the wind, the rain. After the wind, the rain.





Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes.





Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway.





Crews removing logs from under the US 2 trestle bridge. Photo courtesy WSDOT

Meanwhile, in Snohomish county, which still had 17,500 customers without power overnight into Tuesday, WSDOT crews were out Monday morning removing logs and debris from underneath the US 2 trestle bridge over the Snohomish River and Ebey Slough.





"We have to remove the wooden debris so it does not damage our infrastructure."











