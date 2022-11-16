Vendor line-up for LFP Farmers Market and Crafts Fair on Sunday November 20
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and Crafts Fair– just in time for Thanksgiving!
Visit with your favorite market vendors while picking up all the tasty goodies you need to make your holiday feast complete. You’ll find plenty of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and loads of locally produced specialty items like wine, cider, sauces, honey, candy, baked goods, and more.
The following food vendors are expected to attend:
- Alvarez Organic Farm - Certified Organic winter row crops plus many varieties of fresh and dried peppers; also pepper wreaths and garlic braids
- Bautista Farm - row crops and some orchard fruit
- The Beekeepers Secret - local honey and honey products, including gift packs
- Browned and Toasted – gourmet rice crispy treats made with their homemade marshmallow and premium ingredients in traditional and holiday flavors
- Cascade Valley Farm - pickled local vegetables, hummus
- Doll House Baked Goods - pies, scones, cookies, bread, and more (pre-orders available)
- Fourdice Culinary Enterprises - smoked olive oil and balsamic vinegar sets
- Garden Treasures - winter row crops, plus crops from their greenhouses
- Greenwood Cider - locally crafted hard cider, featuring many distinct flavors
- Holmquist Hazelnuts - Grown in their orchards, delicious hazelnuts roasted or raw, plain, salted, or flavored
- La Pasta - handcrafted pasta and sauces
- Lopez Island Vineyards - award winning wines made from WA grown grapes
- Martin Family Orchards - apples and possibly pears from their orchards
- The Mediterranean - middle Eastern dips and hummus varieties
- Mollie Bear Farm - lamb and limited beef cuts
- Ola Mae BBQ – serving hot BBQ chicken or ribs
- Pete's Perfect Toffee - handmade toffee and fudge, many varieties and gift packs
- Sidhu Berry Farm - frozen berries and winter row crops, probably Brussels sprouts
- Well Fed Farms - Certified Organic winter row crops like gourds, potatoes, carrots and squash; also a full line of pork products
- Wilson Fish - smoked and fresh salmon and other ocean caught fish
Meanwhile, holiday shoppers can get a jump on the Black Friday crowds while shopping for unique and truly special gifts for everyone on your list.
The Holiday Crafts Fair will feature a dizzying array of vendors with virtually endless gift options including:
- beautiful, handcrafted jewelry
- knits and wearables
- leatherworks, belts, bags, and accessories
- soaps, lotions, and candles
- ceramics, gourds, and glassworks
- holiday cards, journals
- home décor and ornaments
- photography and original artwork
- organic dog treats
- And more!
And don’t forget to mark your calendar for the last holiday market and crafts fair of the year on Sunday, December 18th. (Though not all vendors will be at both markets, so sure to attend both so you don’t miss a thing.)
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and Crafts Fair is a program of Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space through the market and hundreds of other free events each year. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
