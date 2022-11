Vendor line-up for LFP Farmers Market and Crafts Fair on Sunday November 20

Alvarez Organic Farm - Certified Organic winter row crops plus many varieties of fresh and dried peppers; also pepper wreaths and garlic braids

beautiful, handcrafted jewelry

knits and wearables

leatherworks, belts, bags, and accessories

soaps, lotions, and candles

ceramics, gourds, and glassworks

holiday cards, journals

home décor and ornaments

photography and original artwork

organic dog treats

And don’t forget to mark your calendar for the last holiday market and crafts fair of the year on Sunday, December 18th. (Though not all vendors will be at both markets, so sure to attend both so you don’t miss a thing.)

The farmers market and crafts fair will take place from 10am to 2pm this coming Sunday November 20th. The market will be split between two locations, with vendors both outside in the regular market spot and inside the lower lobby of Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE

The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and Crafts Fair is a program of Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space through the market and hundreds of other free events each year. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org

Want to use your SNAP benefits or 2022 Market Bucks? You can! Get the details here.

Meanwhile, holiday shoppers can get a jump on the Black Friday crowds while shopping for unique and truly special gifts for everyone on your list. The Holiday Crafts Fair will feature a dizzying array of vendors with virtually endless gift options including: