Twin Ponds Park Planting Party Saturday

Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, November 12, from 9:30am - 12:30pm









On November 12, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.





We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.





Please bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and snack. We will have tools on site to help with the plantings.





Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com





All Are Welcome!











