The Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is today (Wednesday)

The 2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos community altar.

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

Here are answers to all your questions:





Kids and adults can make Día de Muertos-themed crafts and decorate sugar skulls.

These sugar skulls are ready for you to decorate them! It took Edgardo Garcia-Galicia over 8 hours to make each one of these by hand. Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts.

WILL THERE BE CRAFTS FOR KIDS?



These sugar skulls are ready for you to decorate them! It took Edgardo Garcia-Galicia over 8 hours to make each one of these by hand.



HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO ATTEND?

The event is free! There is a $5 suggested donation to help offset the cost of producing the event.



WHAT IS DIA DE MUERTOS ALL ABOUT?

Día de Muertos is a holiday typically celebrated on November 1 and 2 where people gather to honor loved ones who have passed away. It is a joyful celebration rather than a time of mourning. Día de Muertos gatherings traditionally involve dancing, singing, food, and drink as ways of celebrating the lives our dearly departed. The origins of the holiday are largely in Mexico, with some regional variations, but it is also observed in many other places around the world, including right here in Shoreline!



HOW CAN I HELP?

There are still a few volunteer spots left that need to be filled. To read about them and sign up, go to



WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION?

Attendees at the 2019 Día de Muertos Celebration at Spartan Recreation Center.

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

The



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1989 whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.







The 2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is sponsored by Windermere Realtor Jack Malek. It is presented by ShoreLake Arts in partnership with the City of Shoreline. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1989 whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. You can honor the dearly departed by adding photos of loved ones who have passed or other items to the community altar.

WHEN?Wednesday, November 2, 2022 5:30pm - 8:00pmWHERE?Spartan Recreation CenterIS THERE PARKING?Yes! There is plenty of parking around the building.WILL THERE BE FOOD?The El Cabrito food truck will be there serving up delicious and authentic Oaxacan cuisine, plus there will be fresh tamales.WHAT SHOULD I BRING?You are invited to honor those who are no longer with us by contributing to the community altar. We encourage you to bring photos of loved ones or other small items for the community altar.WHAT ACTIVITIES WILL THERE BE?There will be music performed by Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana, an authentic Seattle-based mariachi band.