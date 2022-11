The Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is today (Wednesday)

Definitely! You can cut elaborate patterns into tissue paper to make papel picado, make brightly colored tissue paper flowers, and decorate your very own sugar skull with colorful icing!These sugar skulls are ready for you to decorate them! It took Edgardo Garcia-Galicia over 8 hours to make each one of these by hand.HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO ATTEND?The event is free! There is a $5 suggested donation to help offset the cost of producing the event.WHAT IS DIA DE MUERTOS ALL ABOUT?Día de Muertos is a holiday typically celebrated on November 1 and 2 where people gather to honor loved ones who have passed away. It is a joyful celebration rather than a time of mourning. Día de Muertos gatherings traditionally involve dancing, singing, food, and drink as ways of celebrating the lives our dearly departed. The origins of the holiday are largely in Mexico, with some regional variations, but it is also observed in many other places around the world, including right here in Shoreline!HOW CAN I HELP?There are still a few volunteer spots left that need to be filled. To read about them and sign up, go to https://signup.com/go/YWcfLcp WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION?Check out www.shorelakearts.org/dia . Still have a question that you can't find an answer to? Email ShoreLake Arts at programs@shorelakearts.org