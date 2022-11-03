Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Youth Court kicks off

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Judge Jennifer Grant and members of the Youth Court
Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

On October 6, 2022, Lake Forest Park Municipal Court Judge Jennifer Grant welcomed the 2022-2023 Youth Court leadership team.

Shorecrest High School (SHS) students are prepared by SHS staff advisor Bo Jordan to serve as the judge and jury. 

Following the presentation of evidence, Youth Court members deliberate to fashion a constructive sanction. For instance, they may order the Youth Court participant to perform community service hours, write an essay or letter of apology, or attend Defensive Driving School. 

A participant who successfully completes the Youth Court conditions and maintains a clean driving record for a six-month period will be rewarded with a dismissal of their infraction.

Youth Court is a voluntary program available to most 16- or 17-year-old drivers cited with a traffic infraction in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park. 

Lake Forest Park Municipal Court is proud to partner with Shoreline District Court and Shorecrest High School to offer this program. 

For more information about Youth Court, eligibility requirements, or to make a referral, please visit the Youth Court page on the City’s website.


Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
