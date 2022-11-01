Power outage: This time it was our turn

Power outage early Halloween morning

This time I got a screenshot of the outage area. This outage was because of a tree issue. No idea if it was one well-placed branch or an entire tree, but 1,142 households lost power at 2:50am on Monday, October 31, 2022.It took out the east side of the North City Business District on 15th NE from NE 168th to NE 185th and extended to 25th NE and Lake Forest Park.The power was still out at 6am. They were planning to have it restored by 9am.Ok, who's next?--Diane Hettrick