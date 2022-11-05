Plan for overnight ramp closures at SR 104 Monday - Thursday

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight next week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. 

Make plans to prepare for the below closures:
  • The westbound SR 104 off-ramp to northbound I-5 and the eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 9pm to 5am the following morning, Monday, Nov. 7 through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
  • The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 236th St SW will close nightly from 11:59pm to 5am Monday, Nov. 7. through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.
  • The northbound and southbound SR 104 to I-5 HOV ramps will close nightly from 11:59pm to 5am Monday, Nov. 7 through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.


