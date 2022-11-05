Plan for overnight ramp closures at SR 104 Monday - Thursday
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Lynnwood Link extension project.
Make plans to prepare for the below closures:
- The westbound SR 104 off-ramp to northbound I-5 and the eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 9pm to 5am the following morning, Monday, Nov. 7 through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
- The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 236th St SW will close nightly from 11:59pm to 5am Monday, Nov. 7. through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.
- The northbound and southbound SR 104 to I-5 HOV ramps will close nightly from 11:59pm to 5am Monday, Nov. 7 through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.
