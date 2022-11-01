Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island.
Passengers will enjoy a modern flight experience in Kenmore Air’s nine-passenger Cessna Caravan aircraft, making the trip in an efficient 25 minutes rather than hours via passenger ferry.
Trip time and stress are further reduced with available passenger parking immediately in front of Kenmore Air’s Paine Field facility.
Visit kenmoreair.com to book your flight.
