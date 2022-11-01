Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Would you like to avoid those long lines at the ferry docks? Here's an alternative for travel to San Juan and Orcas Islands.

Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island. 

Passengers will enjoy a modern flight experience in Kenmore Air’s nine-passenger Cessna Caravan aircraft, making the trip in an efficient 25 minutes rather than hours via passenger ferry. 

Trip time and stress are further reduced with available passenger parking immediately in front of Kenmore Air’s Paine Field facility. 

Visit kenmoreair.com to book your flight.



