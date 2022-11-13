ELNA meeting on Zoom Tuesday with speakers from Chamber of Commerce and Shoreline Historical Museum
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Kenneth Doutt, Executive Director, Shoreline Historical Museum
Kenneth Doutt is a museum professional. He has worked for the National Park Service, Klamath County Museums and the Manzanar National Historic Site in the foothills of the Sierras.
In 2019 he began his Masters in Museology (Museum Studies) at the University of Washington. In the Summer of 2021 he accepted the position of Director for the Shoreline Historical Museum and has eagerly been connecting with communities from Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, and Shoreline to better understand the history and values of people that live here and how the Museum can reflect them.
Jack Malek, President, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
Jack has been a local Realtor for 17 years, has lived in Shoreline for 21 years. He’s served as a Planning Commissioner for 8 years, a Neighborhood Association Board member for 8 years, donates to the Arts, and is currently President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce. He moved to Shoreline from the Southwest with his wife Nancy and son Sam.
Contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link to the meeting.
