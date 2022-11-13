ELNA meeting on Zoom Tuesday with speakers from Chamber of Commerce and Shoreline Historical Museum

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 7 - 9pm on Zoom will feature speakers from two important local organizations. The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting onwill feature speakers from two important local organizations.





Kenneth Doutt, Executive Director, Shoreline Historical Museum





Kenneth Doutt is a museum professional. He has worked for the National Park Service, Klamath County Museums and the Manzanar National Historic Site in the foothills of the Sierras.





In 2019 he began his Masters in Museology (Museum Studies) at the University of Washington. In the Summer of 2021 he accepted the position of Director for the Shoreline Historical Museum and has eagerly been connecting with communities from Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, and Shoreline to better understand the history and values of people that live here and how the Museum can reflect them.





Jack Malek, President, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce















