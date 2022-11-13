Discounted tickets for the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival 2023
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Tickets are available now with a price drop of 50% for a special Black Friday deal starting November 25!
You can purchase discounted tickets for yourself or a plant lover in your life from November 25 - 28 with code SPRINGVIBES at gardenshow.com
Give the gift of Spring kicking off at Seattle’s annual gardening tradition at the Seattle Convention Center February 15-19, 2023. Whether you’re an expert in all things botanical, or you’re a beginner who wants to learn more; the festival has a unique set of vendors and displays that can be enjoyed by all.
New this year, an expanded plant shopping experience features Peace Love and Happiness, a local plant store in Fremont with a passionate community of customers and followers known for their rare and exotic plant offerings that collectors from across the world seek out.
