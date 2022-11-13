Discounted tickets for the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival 2023

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is returning in 2023 bigger and better than ever! 

Tickets are available now with a price drop of 50% for a special Black Friday deal starting November 25! 

You can purchase discounted tickets for yourself or a plant lover in your life from November 25 - 28 with code SPRINGVIBES at gardenshow.com

Give the gift of Spring kicking off at Seattle’s annual gardening tradition at the Seattle Convention Center February 15-19, 2023. Whether you’re an expert in all things botanical, or you’re a beginner who wants to learn more; the festival has a unique set of vendors and displays that can be enjoyed by all.

New this year, an expanded plant shopping experience features Peace Love and Happiness, a local plant store in Fremont with a passionate community of customers and followers known for their rare and exotic plant offerings that collectors from across the world seek out.



