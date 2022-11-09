City of Shoreline proclaims Friday Veterans Appreciation Day - Shoreline Veterans Association ceremonies at 2pm

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Mayor Keith Scully with 1st Vice-Commander John Brady

The Shoreline City Council on November 7, 2022 issued a proclamation where "the City of Shoreline recognizes the contributions of the men and women in the military who served our country, and who continue to serve their communities.” 

The proclamation also states that the Shoreline Veterans Association is hosting their annual Veterans Day Celebration at Shoreline City Hall on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 at 2:00pm and proclaim that day Veterans Appreciation Day. 

After reading the Proclamation, Keith Scully, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, presented the Proclamation to 1st Vice-Commander John Brady of Starr Sutherland, Jr Post 227 of The American Legion on behalf of all Veterans.



