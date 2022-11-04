Building Blocks of Mystery - free session to help you write a novel this month

Friday, November 4, 2022

The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate.

National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month. 

The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help you.

Building Blocks of Mystery

Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 6 – 6:45pm
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Park anywhere (it's free after 4:00pm) Room 4202 in the library

Come to this session that caters to those doing the National Novel Writing Month challenge where you try to write an entire novel in a month! 

Get expert help from Rebecca Demarest for writing a murder mystery. Incorporate aspects of law, private investigators, government involvement, and the perpetrator into your mystery. Get a recipe for your villain and suspects along with resources that spawn ideas.



