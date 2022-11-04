Building Blocks of Mystery - free session to help you write a novel this month

The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate.





Get expert help from Rebecca Demarest for writing a murder mystery. Incorporate aspects of law, private investigators, government involvement, and the perpetrator into your mystery. Get a recipe for your villain and suspects along with resources that spawn ideas.









The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help you.Shoreline Community CollegePark anywhere (it's free after 4:00pm) Room 4202 in the libraryCome to this session that caters to those doing the National Novel Writing Month challenge where you try to write an entire novel in a month!