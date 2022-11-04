Building Blocks of Mystery - free session to help you write a novel this month
Friday, November 4, 2022
National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month.
The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help you.
Building Blocks of Mystery
Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 6 – 6:45pm
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Park anywhere (it's free after 4:00pm) Room 4202 in the library
Come to this session that caters to those doing the National Novel Writing Month challenge where you try to write an entire novel in a month!
Get expert help from Rebecca Demarest for writing a murder mystery. Incorporate aspects of law, private investigators, government involvement, and the perpetrator into your mystery. Get a recipe for your villain and suspects along with resources that spawn ideas.
