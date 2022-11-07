Shoreline City staff bid a fond farewell to retiring City Manager Debbie Tarry last Tuesday on her final day with the City of Shoreline.





Debbie has served the City of Shoreline for 22 years as Finance Director, Assistant City Manager and City Manager.





November 2, 2022: Debbie Tarry Day in the City of Shoreline

We are grateful for her inspiring leadership and dedication to public service and wish her well in her retirement!








