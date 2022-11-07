A fond farewell to retiring City Manager Debbie Tarry

Monday, November 7, 2022

Shoreline City staff bid a fond farewell to retiring City Manager Debbie Tarry last Tuesday on her final day with the City of Shoreline. 


Debbie has served the City of Shoreline for 22 years as Finance Director, Assistant City Manager and City Manager.

November 2, 2022: Debbie Tarry Day in the City of Shoreline

We are grateful for her inspiring leadership and dedication to public service and wish her well in her retirement!



Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  