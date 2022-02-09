Jobs: WSDOT Utility Accommodation and Project Delivery Engineer in training

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire an innovative project manager with a desire to fully utilize their analytical, negotiation, and communication skills as our next Utility Accommodation and Project Delivery Engineer assigned to NWR Headquarters in Shoreline. This is an in-training position that offers a career path and on-the-job training, and allows the incumbent to progress upward through the Transportation Engineer field.This position will serve in a dual role capacity. As the Utility Accommodation Engineer, this position will be responsible for researching, negotiating, and processing Utility Franchise and Permits for installation and maintenance of utilities within the state right of way. As the Utility Project Delivery Engineer, this position will be responsible for the coordination and support of negotiations between the Region Transportation and Electrical Design/Construction Offices and Utility companies. This position is essential for the project delivery of WSDOT projects as it ensures that projects are delivered on time and within scope and budget.