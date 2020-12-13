Youth of St. Luke's create a drive by advent

Story and photos by Wayne Pridemore

The event took place between 6 and 8pm on Saturday night December 13, 2020.





This year, because of the pandemic, it became a drive by view of eight stations throughout Shoreline. The viewers picked up a map showing the route in the St. Luke's parking lot.





Gus Ricard Seattle Prep student





The Ricard family, of Richmond Beach, presented the Nativity scene.





Sophia Ricard, Regis U of Denver student, was the angel

Parents Fernand and Debra were Joseph and Mary



