Youth of St. Luke's create a drive by advent

Sunday, December 13, 2020

The Ricard family presents the Nativity scene


Story and photos by Wayne Pridemore

St. Luke Church of Shoreline youth ministry continued their tradition of a live advent story of Christmas. 

Andy Ricard, Odea HS student

The event took place between 6 and 8pm on Saturday night December 13, 2020. 

This year, because of the pandemic, it became a drive by view of eight stations throughout Shoreline. The viewers picked up a map showing the route in the St. Luke's parking lot.

Gus Ricard Seattle Prep student



The Ricard family, of Richmond Beach, presented the Nativity scene. 

Sophia Ricard, Regis U of Denver student, was the angel
Parents Fernand and Debra were Joseph and Mary


Fernand and wife Debra were Joseph and Mary. Sophia was the angel, and brothers Andy and Gus represented the shepherds.



