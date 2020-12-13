Youth of St. Luke's create a drive by advent
Sunday, December 13, 2020
|The Ricard family presents the Nativity scene
Story and photos by Wayne Pridemore
St. Luke Church of Shoreline youth ministry continued their tradition of a live advent story of Christmas.
|Andy Ricard, Odea HS student
The event took place between 6 and 8pm on Saturday night December 13, 2020.
This year, because of the pandemic, it became a drive by view of eight stations throughout Shoreline. The viewers picked up a map showing the route in the St. Luke's parking lot.
|Gus Ricard Seattle Prep student
The Ricard family, of Richmond Beach, presented the Nativity scene.
|Sophia Ricard, Regis U of Denver student, was the angel
Parents Fernand and Debra were Joseph and Mary
Fernand and wife Debra were Joseph and Mary. Sophia was the angel, and brothers Andy and Gus represented the shepherds.
