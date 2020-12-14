Flock your friends this season and benefit Shorecrest Senior Spree

Unexpected Christmas decorations - You've been flocked!

The Shorecrest PTSA Spree committee is hopeful that the annual overnight party for graduating seniors will be able to take place next summer. If not, they will refund the tickets which have been purchased. The Shorecrest PTSA Spree committee is hopeful that the annual overnight party for graduating seniors will be able to take place next summer. If not, they will refund the tickets which have been purchased.





However, they are continuing their fundraising events to help defray the costs for the students.





Santa hats are an option



A very popular event - Flocking - has been extended to the holidays. With options ranging from $20 - 50, a front yard of your choice will suddenly be covered with a flock of flamingos - with Santa hats an option.



Since the beginning of the event several years ago many options have been added: revenge flocking, flocking insurance, get off my yard flocking, and much more.



All the details are here: A very popular event - Flocking - has been extended to the holidays. With options ranging from $20 - 50, a front yard of your choice will suddenly be covered with a flock of flamingos - with Santa hats an option.Since the beginning of the event several years ago many options have been added: revenge flocking, flocking insurance, get off my yard flocking, and much more.All the details are here: https://www.shorecrestptsa.org/spree/spree-fundraising/flocking





If flocking is too exotic for you, they are also selling tickets for Brown Bear Car Washes - great stocking stuffers!















