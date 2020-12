Townsend's Warblers have serious attitude

Townsend's Warbler

Photo by Karyl Kirkham

A couple of days ago we published A couple of days ago we published Gloria Nagler's photo of a Townsend's Warbler. He looked innocent enough on the branch but Gloria's comments indicated that he had a bit of attitude.

The plant looks like it could be a Mahonia (Oregon Grape) cultivar such as ‘Arthur McKenzie’.





Karyl Kirkham sent in this photo of a Townsend's Warbler that definitely proves the attitude!She said that her patients think it's an owl. I think it's baby Batman.She said that the bush he's sitting in attracts all kinds of birds. I sent the photo to Victoria Gilleland ( In the Garden Now ) and she thinks it is a variety of Oregon grape.