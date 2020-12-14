Townsend's Warblers have serious attitude

Monday, December 14, 2020

A very round bird sitting on a branch in a bush with clusters of juicy looking pale yellow berries has his head lowered, apparently staring at the camera. He looks like he's about to charge. He is yellow and black with lone ranger masks around his eyes and thick bands of black down the side of his head and wings.
Townsend's Warbler
Photo by Karyl Kirkham

A couple of days ago we published Gloria Nagler's photo of a Townsend's Warbler. He looked innocent enough on the branch but Gloria's comments indicated that he had a bit of attitude.

Karyl Kirkham sent in this photo of a Townsend's Warbler that definitely proves the attitude!

She said that her patients think it's an owl. I think it's baby Batman.

She said that the bush he's sitting in attracts all kinds of birds. I sent the photo to Victoria Gilleland (In the Garden Now) and she thinks it is a variety of Oregon grape.

The plant looks like it could be a Mahonia (Oregon Grape) cultivar such as ‘Arthur McKenzie’.


