Thursday's sky in central Shoreline was intense

Saturday, December 19, 2020






All photos by Janet Way

Janet Way, who lives in the Ridgecrest neighborhood, took this progression of photos from basically the same viewpoint on the same day.

I was quite interested, because my sky view has been somewhat similar. Mine has less variety - more like the gray part of the first photo with occasional odd little overlays of pale orange cloud like the ones in the top part of the third photo.

Mine has looked like this all week - with occasional surprises of sunlight slanting down through the trees - then quickly gone.

