Revised: LFP Council calendar focused on code changes for Town Center development
Saturday, December 19, 2020
|Deputy Mayor Phillippa M. Kassover
From Deputy Mayor Phillippa M. Kassover
Following recent council meetings and consultation with City staff, we have revised the upcoming council calendar.
This will allow more time for both council and the public to review the proposed revisions to the municipal code regulating development of new buildings, or redevelopment of existing buildings, at the LFP Town Center site.
In 2019, the Lake Forest Park City Council voted to institute a moratorium on accepting permit applications for any new buildings, or redevelopment of existing buildings, at the LFP Town Center site. The moratorium will expire on March 10, 2021.
The revised meeting schedule meets both the State-mandated deadlines for holding a Public Hearing on the proposed revisions, and allows council and the public significant time to review the draft code.
Members of the community are invited and welcome to attend every meeting to learn more about the proposed changes to the code. Community members can submit written comments at any time, or make live comments during the time reserved for Public Comment at all these virtual meetings, except the Work Sessions.
Instructions for submitting written comments, or making live comments, can be found on the city website and in the agendas for each meeting. Please know that the Council considers public input vitally important as it helps the Council adopt policies that reflect our community values.
You can sign up for meeting notices here.
- Thursday 1/7 6:00 p.m. Special Committee of the Whole – Proposed new code chapter re: Affordable Housing
- Saturday 1/9 9:00 a.m. Special Committee of the Whole – Line-by-Line review of the draft code and Design Guidelines for the Town Center (potential all-day session – public comment at beginning and end of session)
- Thursday 1/14 6:00 p.m. Council Work Session -continued discussion of TC code if needed
- Thursday 1/14 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Business Meeting
- Thursday 1/21 7:00 p.m. PUBLIC HEARING on the proposed Town Center code revisions
- Monday 1/25 6:00 p.m. Committee of the Whole – review public comments re: TC code
- Thursday 1/28 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Business Meeting (potential Town Center discussion)
- Thursday 2/11 6:00 p.m. Council Work Session – Staff presentation re: final code revisions
- Thursday 2/11 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Business Meeting (potential Town Center discussion)
- Monday 2/22 6:00 p.m. Committee of the Whole – Final TC code discussions
- Thursday 2/25 7:00 p.m. Council Business Meeting – Adopt Town Center Code and Design Guideline revisions
- (Thursday 3/4 7:00 p.m. Potential Special Council Meeting – if required to adopt TC Code and Design Guidelines)
- 3/10 Moratorium expires
