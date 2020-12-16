This is what hope looks like

The Department of Health reminds people that "While vaccines are a crucial tool in beating the virus, they can’t be used alone at this time. We must all continue doing the things that keep us safe and avoid giving in to COVID-19 fatigue."

The first supplies of vaccine will be limited and offered first to specific groups at highest risk, such as workers in healthcare and people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.COVID-19 vaccine will not be widely available until 2021. Eventually vaccine will be available for everyone in all recommended groups.When vaccine is widely available, healthcare clinics, pharmacies, and drive-through and walk-through clinics will likely provide vaccinations.COVID-19 vaccine will be covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance, and the cost of the vaccine will be covered for people who are uninsured. Public Health will also have free vaccination clinics as more vaccine becomes available.