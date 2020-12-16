Perfect stocking stuffers - tickets for Brown Bear Car Wash - benefit for Shorecrest Spree
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
So this one is a win - win - win - win!
The Shorecrest High School PTSA Spree committee is selling tickets for Brown Bear Car Wash.
"Car wash tickets today for a clean car tomorrow"
The tickets are a fundraiser for Senior Spree - the end of year overnight party for graduating seniors. The money helps defray the cost of the tickets. WIN
You are helping to support a local business - 160th and Aurora. WIN
You are helping to save the environment - Brown Bear recycles the water at their car washes. WIN
Your vehicles will be clean! WIN
