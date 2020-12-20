Sen. Frockt: Capital budget can help our long-term economic recovery
Sunday, December 20, 2020
|Sen. David Frockt D-49
Washington State LSS
“Investing in construction, infrastructure, and much-needed housing and behavioral health can provide a crucial tool for our recovery from the COVID-19 recession and help create a more equitable Washington.
"These public dollars often leverage private investment and lay the foundation for the creation of good jobs over the medium- and long-term. This proposed budget has laid out a bold framework to help accomplish this task.
“There are many things that jump out in this budget, but one area in particular is the emphasis on higher education.
"The budget makes strategic investments in the medical and research capabilities of our flagship universities and expands instructional space in community and technical colleges.:
"This continues the progress we made last year with the Workforce Education Investment Act, which made public college tuition-free for low-income families.
“I have always worked with my colleagues across the aisle to craft a budget that invests in all of Washington’s communities.
"Given all that our people have been dealing with this past year, we owe it to the public to work together for the good of every part of our state—rural, urban and suburban. I am looking forward to beginning that work in January.”
The 105-day legislative session begins January 11, 2021.
Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, represents the 46th Legislative District, which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Lake City, Pinehurst, Northgate, Wedgwood, Windermere, and Laurelhurst.
