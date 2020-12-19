Last minute gifts readily available at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, December 19, 2020
ShoreLake Arts Gallery Presents:
Now – January 2, 2021
Shop small this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time!
|Artist Elsa Bouman
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery (formerly: Gallery at Town Center) has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory. Stop by and discover our most recent finds.
On the walls will be 12”x 12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size! Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.
|Artist Julie Steed
NEW this year! Shop the Stocking Stuffer Show online. We have curbside pick-up and shipping options available. We’re also continuing to add new products to the Online Gallery Shop. No shortage of beautiful handmade items this holiday shopping season!
|Artist Sue Robertson
Featured Local Artists: Carol Austin, Elsa Bouman, Jean Burnett, Jennifer de Mello e Souza, Lee Harper, Janis Howes, Cheryl Hufnagel, Monica Josephson, Susan Lally-Chiu, Sonya Lang, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Jennifer Munson, Mary Peterson, Sue Robertson, Rebecca Shelton, Julie Steed, Shannon Tipple-Leen
Holiday Hours:
Every Wednesday – Saturday, 12-5pm
All December Sundays: 12-5pm
Monday: December 21, 12-5pm
Tuesday: December 22, 12-5pm
Christmas Eve Day: 10am-5pm
Closed: Christmas and New Year’s Day
Questions? Call the Gallery at 206-588-8332
|Artist Sonya Lang
While at the gallery, you can sign up to become a member of ShoreLake Arts and save 10% on all of your gallery purchases throughout the year!
We also want to share some of the precautions we're taking related to COVID-19 at the Gallery:
- Face coverings are required
- We are cleaning high-touch surfaces
- Hand sanitizer stations are available in the mall
- We’re ensuring 6-foot physical distancing can be maintained by limiting store occupancy
- We have a contactless payment system for those that want to use it
Thank you for shopping small and local this holiday season!
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts (formerly: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council) and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
