North City Tech Meetup: Plasma Physics for the Inquisitive Mind
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Monday, December 7 , 2020 from 7 to 9pm - Online Zoom meeting. Free and open to everyone
High voltage demonstrations, conceptual plasma physics, and real world applications, Jay from Plasma Channel shows it all.
Dive deep into the world of Plasma Physics, in this 60 minute presentation involving Tesla coils, fire bending, and levitation.
Group site: https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/
Upcoming Events for 2021
Plenty of time after the presentation will be available for Q and A.
Jay Bowles is a public educator on YouTube and television, sharing a passion for plasma physics and building a global community of backyard scientists and experimenters. Having built most high voltage devices, he finds enjoyment in DIY projects, and believes that the best way to learn is to use your hands.
FREE and Open to All! No RSVP required.
ZOOM Information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83984523484?pwd=K2hvVEZnNjlQNzFhRnBtU0VpM3RaZz09
Meeting ID: 839 8452 3484
Passcode: 860462
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions. For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.
- Jay’s Instagram Plasma Channel: https://www.instagram.com/plasma_channel_official/?hl=en
- Jay’s Hackaday page: https://hackaday.io/PlasmaChannel.official
Upcoming Events for 2021
- January 11th, Jarrod Kinsey: A real laser made from household scrap.
- February 1st, Dave Gunderson: Managing Electricity and Water at a Massive Scale: Inside the Hoover Dam
- March 1st – More lasers! (Details TDB)
- April 5th – North End Makers – Working together on project XXX (Lasers? Plasma?)
