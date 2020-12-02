Jobs: City of Shoreline

CLOSING DATE: 12/15/20 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Attached cover letter and resume are required. In your cover letter please describe your experience performing current planning review.Shoreline Planning and Community Development Department has 22 employees that include long-range planning, development review, building and fire code reviews and inspections and permit intake. The department has won awards for its green building code, sustainability programs, and the community planning to create vibrant, mixed use neighborhoods around the two future light rail stations. Shoreline is committed to eliminating structural racism and applying an equity lens to City procedures and regulations.Development review, including critical areas permitting, is the primary role of this position. However, depending on the individual’s interests or skills there will be opportunities for involvement in long-range planning projects and code development initiatives.DEFINITIONTo participate in the development, implementation, monitoring, enforcement, evaluation, and modification of the City's land use, development, housing, environmental, and transportation activities; to provide responsible planning services in support of land use and development; and to perform a variety of planning or development functions relative to assigned area of responsibility.







