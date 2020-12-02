Sound Transit light rail trains now running on clean energy

Photo courtesy Sound Transit

Sound Transit's Link light rail system is now running on 100 percent carbon-free electricity, making it the first major light rail system in the country to achieve this milestone.





The accomplishment is made possible through an innovative agreement with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) to purchase wind energy directly from the utility’s Green Direct program.









“Innovative projects like PSE’s Green Direct program demonstrate how Washington state continues to be a national leader in the clean energy economy,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Puget Sound residents can now travel on Sound Transit’s carbon-free light rail while supporting our local economy and homegrown solutions to solve our global climate crisis.”

“Sound Transit is now at the national forefront of operating carbon-free transit,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff.



In addition to continuing to partner with the Green Direct program, in the coming months Sound Transit will be adding a 100KW solar power installation to the Operations and Maintenance Facility– East. The agreement with PSE is projected to save more than $390,000 in electricity costs over the 10-year contract while also supporting the creation of local clean energy jobs.





In 2021, the agency will receive additional renewable energy from Phase 2 of the Green Direct Program to power the remainder of its PSE accounts, which will enable Sound Transit to reduce its agency-wide greenhouse gas emissions from electricity by 96%.