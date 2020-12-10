LFP Town Center Redevelopment Regulations - Council meeting schedule and opportunities for citizen feedback

In 2019, the Lake Forest Park City Council voted to institute a moratorium on accepting permit applications for any new buildings, or redevelopment of existing buildings, at the LFP Town Center site.

This has given the Planning Commission and Council more time to review the existing municipal code and develop revisions.





The moratorium will expire on March 10, 2021.



To meet the State-mandated deadlines for holding a Public Hearing on the proposed revisions, the City Council proposes the following timeline.





These regular and special (additional) virtual meetings will give the Council time to complete our work on the revisions recommended to Council by the Planning Commission.





We are deeply grateful to our Planning Commissioners, who are community volunteers, for all their hard work on the Town Center code.





Schedule:

12/10 5:30pm Council Work Session

12/14 5:30pm Special Committee of the Whole

1/7 6:00pm Special Committee of the Whole

1/14 6:00pm Council Work Session

1/14 7:00pm PUBLIC HEARING on the proposed Town Center code revisions

1/25 6:00pm Committee of the Whole

1/28 7:00pm Council Business Meeting (potential Town Center discussion)

2/11 6:00pm Council Work Session

2/22 6:00pm Committee of the Whole

2/25 7:00pm Council Business Meeting – Adopt Town Center Code revisions

3/10 Moratorium expires

Members of the community are invited and welcome to attend every meeting to learn more about the proposed changes to the code. Members of the community are invited and welcome to attend every meeting to learn more about the proposed changes to the code.





Community members can submit written comments at any time, or make live comments during the time reserved for Public Comment at all these virtual meetings, except the Work Sessions.





Instructions for submitting written comments, or making live comments, can be found on the City website agendas and in the for each meeting.





Please know that the Council considers public input vitally important as it helps the Council adopt policies that reflect our community values.





https://www.cityoflfp.com/list.aspx You can sign up for meeting notices and the City e-newsletter here:





--Deputy Mayor Phillippa M. Kassover











