Buy your 2021 wall calendar at the Senior Center Friday afternoon
Friday, December 11, 2020
Pick up your 2021 Calendar and support the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center with your $10 donation.
The Drive Through Calendar Pick Up is this afternoon, Friday December 11, 2020 from 3-5pm. Safety protocols will be in place.
Board Member and events committee member Liz Fye designed and illustrated this calendar. Liz’s artwork was inspired by the posters and fliers she has previously done for Senior Center events.
The Senior Center is the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing NE 185th. 18560 1st Ave NE.
