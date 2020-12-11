Case updates December 9, 2020; Department of Health improves how it reports COVID-19 deaths
Friday, December 11, 2020
Deaths due to factors other than COVID-19 can be hard to definitively rule out.
For many of these conditions, COVID-19 may have hastened the death.
These are the deaths they are reviewing, along with local health jurisdictions, to assess COVID-19’s impact on the death.
These changes will result in an adjustment of death totals, including a removal of some deaths from figures made public.
The changes will create a longer delay in reporting deaths but will ultimately produce a more accurate picture when the death is reported.
Changes also call for adaptations in reconciling death reports with local health agencies.
United States
- cases 15,271,571 - 231,396 cases since yesterday
- deaths 288,762 - 3,411 deaths since yesterday
Washington state
- cases 192,413 - 2,550 since last report
- hospitalizations 12,084 - 88 since last report
- deaths 2,850 - -166 since last report
King county
- cases 51,671 - 820 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 3,543 - 57 since yesterday
- deaths 920 - 3 since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- cases 12,924 - 217 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 834 - 16 since yesterday
- deaths 219 - 4 since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 1,318 - 13 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 140 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 75 - 1 since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 154 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 10 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 2 - 0 since yesterday
