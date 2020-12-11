Case updates December 9, 2020; Department of Health improves how it reports COVID-19 deaths

To provide more accurate daily reports, the Washington State Department of Health is making changes to how it reports deaths from COVID-19.





For many of these conditions, COVID-19 may have hastened the death.





These are the deaths they are reviewing, along with local health jurisdictions, to assess COVID-19’s impact on the death.



These changes will result in an adjustment of death totals, including a removal of some deaths from figures made public.



The changes will create a longer delay in reporting deaths but will ultimately produce a more accurate picture when the death is reported.



Changes also call for adaptations in reconciling death reports with local health agencies.





Case updates December 9, 2020







United States

cases 15,271,571 - 231,396 cases since yesterday

deaths 288,762 - 3,411 deaths since yesterday



Washington state

cases 192,413 - 2,550 since last report

hospitalizations 12,084 - 88 since last report

deaths 2,850 - -166 since last report



King county

cases 51,671 - 820 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3,543 - 57 since yesterday

deaths 920 - 3 since yesterday



Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

cases 12,924 - 217 since yesterday

hospitalizations 834 - 16 since yesterday

deaths 219 - 4 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,318 - 13 since yesterday

hospitalizations 140 - 1 since yesterday

deaths 75 - 1 since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 154 - 0 since yesterday

hospitalizations 10 - 0 since yesterday

deaths 2 - 0 since yesterday



Deaths due to factors other than COVID-19 can be hard to definitively rule out.