Jobs: City of Shoreline

Friday, December 11, 2020


Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II
City of Shoreline

CLOSING DATE: 12/27/20 11:59 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.

DEFINITION

To perform a variety of skilled and semi-skilled duties in the maintenance, repair, installation, inspection and construction of wastewater collection facilities, including sewage lift (pump) stations, grinder pumps, pressure and gravity-flow pipelines, manholes, emergency power generators, buildings, grounds and light vehicle maintenance; to assure the safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic; to utilize the City’s asset management system; and to operate a variety of heavy and light vehicles, specialized equipment, hand and power tools.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

This is the full journey level class within the Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker series. Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II’s perform skilled and specialized wastewater inspection, maintenance, operations, repairs and construction duties; operate eductor combination high velocity water/vacuum sewer cleaning equipment, closed-circuit TV equipment, portable generators, rodding machines, pickup and dump trucks and other specialized equipment as required; may serve as lead worker to Maintenance Worker I’s, part-time, and seasonal employees as assigned. 

Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work team. The Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II is distinguished from the Wastewater Utility Maintenance I by the possession of a commercial endorsement on the driver’s license and by more wastewater maintenance and repair work experience.

Job description and application



