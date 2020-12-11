Transport yourself with Shoreline Community College online language and wine appreciation classes
Friday, December 11, 2020
Transport yourself with new Continuing Education Online Language and Wine Appreciation classes
Have you put your travel plans on hold and find yourself dreaming of your next big trip?
Let Continuing Education transport you to France, Italy, and other destinations in one of our new online classes this Winter!
Explore French wines in Understanding French Wines and Their Labels, check out our introductory language classes in Spanish, Italian or Japanese, or keep it closer to home with Wine Regions of the Pacific Northwest just in time for Washington Wine Month!
Classes begin throughout the Winter quarter and registration is now open.
Visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog to view all of our classes or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
