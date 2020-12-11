Register before noon Friday for presentation on the history of Playland

Friday, December 11, 2020

Playland photo courtesy Shoreline Historical Museum

Playland Program December 12, 2020 at 1:00pm

King County Library System and Friends of the Library Sponsor "Zoom" Presentation on the History of Playland!

"A Fairytale Called Playland: A History of the North End's Premier Amusement Park" will explore the ups and downs of Playland, the last "trolley park" to be built in America. Shoreline Historical Museum Director Vicki Stiles will reveal fascinating stories and photos that show just what it was like in the Bitter Lake area in the 1930s - 1950s.

Program starts at 1:00pm on Saturday December 12, 2020, click this link before noon on Friday December 11th to register at KCLS.


