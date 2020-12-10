The Sharing Tree is open at Town Center

Thursday, December 10, 2020

From left: Robin Roat, Tanya Laskelle with Center for Human Services, her daughter, Gregory, Larry French, and Stephanie Looney, LFP Mall property manager, are all celebrating the season of GRATEFULNESS. 


The SHARING TREE 🌲 is open...

Thanks you for donating gift cards

Stephanie Looney, LFP Mall property manager, demonstrates the donation box

There is a secure donation box near the tree where you can drop off gift cards, cash, and checks.

Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. The Sharing Tree is in the lobby on the lower floor of the main building.



Posted by DKH at 11:13 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  