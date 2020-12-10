The Sharing Tree is open at Town Center
Thursday, December 10, 2020
|From left: Robin Roat, Tanya Laskelle with Center for Human Services, her daughter, Gregory, Larry French, and Stephanie Looney, LFP Mall property manager, are all celebrating the season of GRATEFULNESS.
The SHARING TREE 🌲 is open...
Thanks you for donating gift cards
|Stephanie Looney, LFP Mall property manager, demonstrates the donation box
There is a secure donation box near the tree where you can drop off gift cards, cash, and checks.
Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. The Sharing Tree is in the lobby on the lower floor of the main building.
