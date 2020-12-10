Rep. Valdez to chair the State Government and Tribal Relations committee in the state House of Representatives

Rep. Javier Valdez D-46 will be the new Chair of the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee in the Washington state legislature.





His statement:



"With a month to go before the Legislative session begins, we have lots of work ahead of us that faces our state.

"We’ll have our challenges in a virtual session environment, but it’s important I hear from you on your issues and concerns.

"You can contact my office at 360-786-7818 during the session or at Javier.Valdez@leg.wa.gov





He will also serve on the Civil Rights and Judiciary and the Transportation committees/





The 46th Legislative District includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and a large section of northeast Seattle.











