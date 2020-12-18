Jobs: Teaching Artist

Edmonds Arts Commission



Edmonds Arts Commission seeks an experience visual teaching artist to script and create one 10-minute instructional video for 3rd Grade students (ages 8-10) on design elements that are important in making an eye-catching poster.

It should include the basics of visual art and graphic design to assist in their effort to create a poster of a favorite book. Compensation is $400.

Video needs to be formatted in the most recent version of mp4.



Interested artists should have proven experience as a visual artist or graphic designer with art instruction experience. Candidates with proven experience in primary education student learning and with distance learning and/or experience with recording an instructional presentation will receive principal consideration.



Application deadline is January 11. The artist selected for the project will need to turn in their completed/edited 10-minute video to Edmonds Arts Commission by February 5.



For application, go to: http://www.edmondswa.gov/opportunities-contests-applications.html







