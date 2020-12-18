Jobs: Teaching Artist

Friday, December 18, 2020

Edmonds Arts Commission
Teaching Artist Opportunity


Edmonds Arts Commission seeks an experience visual teaching artist to script and create one 10-minute instructional video for 3rd Grade students (ages 8-10) on design elements that are important in making an eye-catching poster. 

It should include the basics of visual art and graphic design to assist in their effort to create a poster of a favorite book. Compensation is $400. 

Video needs to be formatted in the most recent version of mp4.


Interested artists should have proven experience as a visual artist or graphic designer with art instruction experience. Candidates with proven experience in primary education student learning and with distance learning and/or experience with recording an instructional presentation will receive principal consideration.

Application deadline is January 11. The artist selected for the project will need to turn in their completed/edited 10-minute video to Edmonds Arts Commission by February 5.

For application, go to: http://www.edmondswa.gov/opportunities-contests-applications.html 



Posted by DKH at 4:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  