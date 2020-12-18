You Can be A Hero for a Family in Need

“These funds are crucial for the post-winter break time when all of the holiday support programs are done and there is less assistance for families,” says Susie Moore, the School District Lead Family Advocate.

$25 helps one family in need;

$50 helps two families;

$100 will help four families!

Funds you contribute between December 16th and January 15, 2021 will be converted into $25 gift cards, for Fred Meyer/QFC and Safeway/Albertsons, and distributed by the Family Advocates who serve students and families throughout our Shoreline School District.Your generous donation will go directly to help families in need, and will also be supplemented by the Rotary District 5030 Urgent Community Needs Grant program. Our goal is to raise $5000 to purchase 200 gift cards.