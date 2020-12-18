You Can be A Hero for a Family in Need

Friday, December 18, 2020

The Shoreline Rotary Foundation has launched its end-of-the-year fundraising effort to benefit the Shoreline School District Family Advocate Fund.
 
“These funds are crucial for the post-winter break time when all of the holiday support programs are done and there is less assistance for families,” says Susie Moore, the School District Lead Family Advocate.

Funds you contribute between December 16th and January 15, 2021 will be converted into $25 gift cards, for Fred Meyer/QFC and Safeway/Albertsons, and distributed by the Family Advocates who serve students and families throughout our Shoreline School District.

Your generous donation will go directly to help families in need, and will also be supplemented by the Rotary District 5030 Urgent Community Needs Grant program. Our goal is to raise $5000 to purchase 200 gift cards.

  • $25 helps one family in need;
  • $50 helps two families;
  • $100 will help four families!

Go to the Shoreline Rotary website today at https://www.shorelinerotary.com/ and click on the “DONATE” button to make your tax-deductible contribution. Please make a note in the comment section that you are donating to the “Family Advocate fund.”

All of your donated dollars will be distributed to the Shoreline School District Family Advocate Fund by the Shoreline Rotary Foundation which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit; EIN: 91-1614940.

This is a critical time for many students and their families. Please help them by giving now!




