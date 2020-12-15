Emily Williams and Sarah Cohen join the Shoreline School Board

The Shoreline School Board is once again a board of five members after two new members were sworn in this past week.



Emily Williams, who was appointed to the District 2 position on November 2, 2020, was sworn in at the Board’s regular meeting on December 7, 2020. The Board then held a special board meeting on December 10, 2020 to appoint and swear in Sarah Cohen to the District 3 position.



The Board had previously voted on November 2, 2020 to appoint Lama Chikh to the District 3 position, but it was later determined that she did not meet the citizenship eligibility required by state law to serve in that position.





Sarah Cohen, Shoreline School Board member District #3





“We were very fortunate to have had a large slate of qualified candidates apply for the position,” said Superintendent Rebecca Miner. “So, when we found out Lama would not be able to serve in the position, the Board was able to review and discuss the remaining finalists to make a selection.”



“We are excited to welcome Emily and Sarah to the Shoreline School Board and we are grateful for their willingness to serve our schools and community in this time of transition,” said School Board President Meghan Jernigan.





“The knowledge, skills and perspectives both newly appointed directors will bring with them will be invaluable to our work supporting our students, staff and families.”





Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools.