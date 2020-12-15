Olympia shooter lives in Bellingham, not Shoreline

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

WSP is seeking individuals who were witnesses at the scene

According to an article in The Olympian newspaper, the man who shot and wounded another protester on the Capital Campus in Olympia Saturday was 25 year old Forest M. Machala of Bellingham.

He was charged Monday in Thurston County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault while armed with a firearm. Bail was set at $50,000.

The victim was shot in the back, the bullet exiting through his abdomen. He underwent surgery at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

State patrol previously reported that Machala lived in Shoreline but court documents indicate he has lived in Bellingham for five years.

At this point, it is unclear if he has any history in Shoreline.

The State Patrol is still looking for potential witnesses to the shooting.




