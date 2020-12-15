Washington state to host webinars on safety, development of COVID-19 vaccines
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
The Washington State Department of Health announced that they, in partnership with The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Latino Center for Health, will host two online panel discussions to answer frequently asked questions about vaccines in the era of COVID-19.
The webinars will feature trusted medical experts from around Washington state, such as virologist Dr. Larry Corey, M.D., who has been integral to Fred Hutch’s COVID-19 vaccine research and Phase III trials, along with physicians who administer vaccines every day.
“Thanks to dedicated scientists around the world including here in Washington, we have our first COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, State Health Officer. “These presentations are one of the many ways we can help Washingtonians get scientifically accurate information so they can make well-informed decisions about the vaccine.”
The 60-minute webinars, one presented in English and one in Spanish, will take place at the following times:
English Language Event
Making Sense of Vaccines During COVID-19 December 15, 5:00pm.
Partner: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Panelists:
- Dr. Larry Corey
- Dr. Ben Danielson
- Dr. Gretchen LaSalle
Moderator: Louis Shackelford
Registration: Link here
Spanish Language Event
Vacunas contra el COVID: Verdades, mitos y preguntas
Partner: Latino Center for Health
December 17, 6:30pm.
Panelists:
Registration: Link here
- Leo Morales, MD, PhD
- Matías Valenzuela, PhD
- Julian Perez, MD
- Santiago Neme, MD, MPH
Washington residents can register for each webinar in advance and submit their vaccine questions. For those unable to attend, a link to a recording of the webinar will be emailed to those who registered.
In partnership with the federal government, the department will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine this week. The department is currently working with local health jurisdictions and tribal entities along with vaccination clinics, additional vendors and many others to begin making the vaccine accessible to Washingtonians.
Washington residents can read the latest version of Washington’s distribution plan here, along with the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and safety measures.
