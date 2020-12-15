Washington state to host webinars on safety, development of COVID-19 vaccines







The webinars will feature trusted medical experts from around Washington state, such as virologist Dr. Larry Corey, M.D., who has been integral to Fred Hutch’s COVID-19 vaccine research and Phase III trials, along with physicians who administer vaccines every day.



“Thanks to dedicated scientists around the world including here in Washington, we have our first COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, State Health Officer. “These presentations are one of the many ways we can help Washingtonians get scientifically accurate information so they can make well-informed decisions about the vaccine.”

The 60-minute webinars, one presented in English and one in Spanish, will take place at the following times:



English Language Event



Panelists:

Dr. Larry Corey

Dr. Ben Danielson

Dr. Gretchen LaSalle Partner: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research CenterPanelists:





Spanish Language Event



Vacunas contra el COVID: Verdades, mitos y preguntas

Partner: Latino Center for Health



December 17, 6:30pm.







Leo Morales, MD, PhD

Matías Valenzuela, PhD

Julian Perez, MD

Santiago Neme, MD, MPH Moderator: Pablo Gaviria



Registration: Panelists:Moderator: Pablo GaviriaRegistration: Link here



Washington residents can register for each webinar in advance and submit their vaccine questions. For those unable to attend, a link to a recording of the webinar will be emailed to those who registered.



In partnership with the federal government, the department will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine this week. The department is currently working with local health jurisdictions and tribal entities along with vaccination clinics, additional vendors and many others to begin making the vaccine accessible to Washingtonians.



Washington residents can read the latest version of Washington’s distribution plan







